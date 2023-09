A svédek megint adnának egy gyomrost Putyinnak, hatalmas robbanások Szevasztopolban

Mikhail Razvozhaev shared a photo that appears to show the port side of a Ropucha-class Project 775 large landing ship that sustained damage. 4/ https://t.co/PQ4XmUYxb0 pic.twitter.com/bU49kKn4GK

Huge explosions as a result of a presumed Ukrainian attack in Sevastopol, the HQ of the Black Sea Fleet in Crimea. Russian authorities say the Sevmorzavod shipyard has been targeted. Ships based in Sevastopol frequently fire missiles at Ukrainian cities. pic.twitter.com/dKgb0CEtLr