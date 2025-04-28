3p
Külpolitika Portugália Spanyolország

Emberek a metróalagutakban, káosz az utakon – ez volt az áramszünet az Ibériai-félszigeten

mfor.hu

Spanyolországban és Portugáliában is áramszünet volt.

Nemcsak a két ország, hanem még Franciaország egyes részei is sötétbe borultak hétfőn, miután több országot érintő áramszünet történt az Ibériai-félszigeten. 

Az áramkimaradás megbénította a tömegközlekedést, hatalmas közlekedési dugókat okozott, valamint késéseket eredményezett a légi járatoknál is. Az okokat egyelőre vizsgálják, de Teresa Ribera, az Európai Bizottság alelnöke a spanyol Radio 5 rádiónak nyilatkozva elmondta, hogy egyelőre nincs bizonyíték arra, hogy az üzemzavar szándékos cselekmény, például szabotázs vagy kibertámadás eredménye lenne. Egyes híradások arról szólnak, hogy a nagymértékű hőingadozás okozhatta az óriási áramkimaradást.

Mindeközben a közösségi médiában folyamatosan terjednek az áramszünet alatt készült videók és fényképek, ezekből válogattunk olvasóinknak:

@anadoluagency

Significant power outage continues to affect Spain Footage shows passengers being evacuated through tunnels, walking from stalled metro trains in Malaga to the next station amid an ongoing power outage in Spain #poweroutage #blackout #malaga #spain #metro #anadolu #anadoluagency

♬ original sound – Anadolu English

