Emberek a metróalagutakban, káosz az utakon – ez volt az áramszünet az Ibériai-félszigeten

Nemcsak a két ország, hanem még Franciaország egyes részei is sötétbe borultak hétfőn, miután több országot érintő áramszünet történt az Ibériai-félszigeten.

Az áramkimaradás megbénította a tömegközlekedést, hatalmas közlekedési dugókat okozott, valamint késéseket eredményezett a légi járatoknál is. Az okokat egyelőre vizsgálják, de Teresa Ribera, az Európai Bizottság alelnöke a spanyol Radio 5 rádiónak nyilatkozva elmondta, hogy egyelőre nincs bizonyíték arra, hogy az üzemzavar szándékos cselekmény, például szabotázs vagy kibertámadás eredménye lenne. Egyes híradások arról szólnak, hogy a nagymértékű hőingadozás okozhatta az óriási áramkimaradást.

Mindeközben a közösségi médiában folyamatosan terjednek az áramszünet alatt készült videók és fényképek, ezekből válogattunk olvasóinknak:

