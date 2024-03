Orbán Viktor nagy sikert aratott Moszkvában, rakétákat telepít a NATO az orosz határokra

/1. This night, Russian oil refinery in Nizhny Novgorod, was attacked by kamikaze drones. 800km from Ukraine border pic.twitter.com/gHEDjVugwe

Another combustible night for Russia's oil industry with infrastucture exploding all over the country.



Drone strikes in Moscow, Tula, Nizhny Novgorod regions, Belgorod, Kursk, Orel and Voronezh. pic.twitter.com/7G8GaWF4P8