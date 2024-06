Zelenszkij odaszólt egyet Trumpnak is

A farewell ceremony for the volunteer paramedic Iryna Tsybukh, call sign Cheka, was held in Kyiv.



Hundreds of people came with flowers and sang songs from the list that Iryna herself had previously announced for her farewell.



