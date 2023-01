Az ukrán elnöki tanácsadó szerint emberéleteket követel a Leopard harckocsik körüli huzavona

We, Foreign Ministers, call on Germany to provide Leopard tanks to Ukraine now. This is needed to stop Russian aggression, help Ukraine and restore peace in Europe quickly. Germany as the leading European power has special responsibility in this regard.

Afterword to global indecision…

You'll help Ukraine with the necessary weapons anyway and realize that there is no other option to end the war except the defeat of

But today's indecision is killing more of our people. Every day of delay is the death of Ukrainians. Think faster