Súlyos vád: halálcsapdát hagytak maguk után az oroszok?

Tears of joy and hugs. Locals meet Ukrainian soldiers in Bryskynske, Kherson Obl, and tell them of life under Russian occupation



"They [Russians] killed one, tortured him, it's lawlessness. We can't find another..." "Sonnys, thank you"

