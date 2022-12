NATO-főtitkár: "Borzalmasan rosszul alakulhatnak a dolgok" a NATO és Oroszország között

More than 10 powerful explosions hit Russian barracks in occupied Melitopol, Zaporizhzhia Oblast by @Shtirlitz53 pic.twitter.com/Ft4Z8xpyBy

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine - 11 December 2022



Find out more about the UK government's response: https://t.co/GQkyvi03uo



#StandWithUkraine pic.twitter.com/rcawU7e3qT